Kuje jailbreak: Security operatives abandoned posts – Aregbesola

THE Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed disappointment over the ease at which gunmen invaded the Medium Security Custodial facility in Kuje, Abuja and released inmates on Tuesday night.

The minister, who inspected the level of damage at the custodial centre on Friday evening, insisted that there was an adequate deployment of security personnel at the facility.

He, however, expressed dismay that security operatives abandoned their positions to allow the hoodlums to have a free day.

Speaking to the press at the facility, Aregbesola said, “We have a world-class facility here, by any standard. I am disappointed with the level of defence.

“We had enough men to protect this facility, but unfortunately, they couldn’t hold their positions effectively for defence, and that was the reason for the breach.

“Kuje is the most fortified in the country. If fortification for security is the determinant of whether it is medium or maximum, it is medium by size but maximum by the security being put there. We have a platoon of security officers deployed here.

“We have the high grade of military and police and other security forces deployed for protection, but strangely, something happened, most of which I cannot say on camera.”

He reiterated his earlier directive to security personnel at various custodial centres in the country to defend the facilities, which he described as red zones.

He vowed to ensure that all fleeing inmates are recaptured.

-Daily Trust

KN