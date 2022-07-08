Hits: 15

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned emergency National Security Council meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some cabinet Ministers and all security and service chiefs in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others attending the security meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, was represented at the meeting.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would deliberate on nation’s security challenges occasioned by the recent attacks on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, by suspected terrorists where high profile Boko Haram inmates escaped.

The Buhari had on Wednesday visited the Custodial Centre, Kuje attacked by the terrorists, where he expressed disappointment with the nation’s intelligence system.

After inspecting some of the points impacted by the attack, Buhari expressed disappointment with the intelligence system and utilization.

He said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” (NAN)