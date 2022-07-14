Labour Party replies Bola Tinubu’s labour to death gaffe

IN what seems to be a swift response to the outburst of about 80-years old Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party as mushroom political parties; the leadership of Labour Party has replied him.

Labor Party said it could not believe that a personality like Tinubu would go so low to state that those in Labour Party will labour till death.

In their response through one of their social media platforms, the leadership of Labour Party reminded Tinubu that there is dignity in labor.

In their words: “BAT got to Osun, instead of talking about APC and how they failed to fulfill their previous campaign promises, he was busy talking about Labour Party.

“Labour Party is now the biggest opposition in the race.

“There is dignity in labour. Only thieves and criminals don’t labour and want to earn.

“Osun can no longer be deceived!” they concluded.

(Text excluding headline from CenturyPost)

A.I