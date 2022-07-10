‘Labour Party won’t get up to 15 votes in my polling unit’￼

Hits: 78

A member of the House of Representatives Akin Alabi has declared the Labour Party (LP) will not get up to 15 votes in his polling unit.

Alabi, who is the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, said this in a tweet while reacting to a trending media report that LP was planning fifteen agents per polling unit.

He noted that LP and other parties will come after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His tweets generated mixed reactions.

While some LP supporters argued that the party will mobilise voters for the 2023 elections, many others supported Alabi for stating the reality.

He tweeted: “Labour Party will not get 15 votes in my polling unit at Ajiwogbo, Ward 4, Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan.

“2023 Presidential Predictions in Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State. 1st: APC, 2nd: PDP, 3rd: Others. Save this tweet.”

Anisiobi Elozona queried: “Unless your ward does not have students and lectures who are at home due to ASUU strike. Maybe your unit do not have Nigerians whose economy has been depleted by APC government. Sample people’s opinions before you talk in Ibadan. I live here too.”

Reacting Moses Ogunsola said: “This same Egbeda Local Government I am staying. Well, Ajiwogbo is your Ward. Stay tuned Oloye, the youths in this our Egbeda local government are mobilizing a movement for Peter Obi already. E go shock you sir.”

Adams Osaren stated that: “He said Polling Unit and not ward, The number of accredited voters in his PU that day may not be more than 70-100, so it is possible for LP not to get 15 there, because of his influence.but even if we lose that fight,we are assured of the general battle.”

-The Nation

KN