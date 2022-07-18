Labourer jailed 2 months for stealing gas cylinder

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old labourer, Jesse Moses, to two months imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing a gas cylinder.

The Magistrate Tapmwa Gotep sentenced Moses, following a guilty plea.

Gotep did not give the convict an option of fine.

Gotep said the punishment will serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act of stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported by Samuel Salami, member of neighbourhood watch personnael in Feb.15, at the Nassarawa Gwon Police station in Jos.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant broke into the house and made away with the cylinder.

Dabit said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 336 and 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

