Lobi Stars FC defeat visiting Wikki Tourists 3-2

Hits: 3

LOBI Stars Football Club of Makurdi on Sunday defeated visiting Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi 3-2 in a match day 37 fixture of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Barnabas Imenger Jnr scored the match’s first goal in the 22nd minute of the game.

Tony Agbaji extended the hosts’ lead through a penalty kick in the 60th minute while Godfrey Utim scored the third goal in the 85th minute.

Ibrahim Salisu scored Wikki Tourists’ goals through a brace in the 36th and 41st minutes of play.

Baba Ganaru, the Chief Coach of Lobi Stars, later attributed the victory of his team to God.

Ganaru further said that the team’s players have been motivated to perform better.

He said they had been staying outside the club’s camp, but now the club management had put them in a hotel now.

The coach pointed out that this went a long way to help the team achieve success.

“We have had to go back to the drawing board for us to strategise and move out of the league’s relegation area.

“Before I came to Lobi Stars, 80 percent of those I contacted for advice did not want me to take the risk, because the team was on the red line.

”But I decided to take the risk to come to Lobi Stars against the wishes of my people.

“I took the decision because of the love I have for the club’s Vice-Chairman, Dominic Iorfa, and the team,” Ganaru said.

Speaking also, the coach of Wikki Tourists, Abdullahi Adamu, said he expected a win for his team but it did not come in spite of the efforts made by the players.(NAN)

C.E