LP’s Yusuf votes, says Nigeria in trouble if vote-buying mars Osun election

THE candidate of the Labour Party, Lasun Yusuf, has cast his vote in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

He cast his ballot on Saturday at about 10:20 am at one of the polling units in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, decried the long time it took him to be accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to him, it took more than 10 minutes to get done with his accreditation and that will waste a lot of time if such a situation persists.

When asked to assess the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agency in the election so far, the governorship candidate declined to make any remark.

For him, it is barely two hours into the election, and it will be too early to make any comment in that regard.

Yusuf, however, warned against vote-buying and vote-selling, saying Nigeria would be in trouble if allowed to thrive in the ongoing election.

