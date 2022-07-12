Male artistes have stage performance privileges, says Simi￼

Hits: 5

SINGER Simi has shared the privileges male artistes enjoy compared to their female counterparts when performing on stage.

The songstress, who recently became the first female artiste to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay, via a tweet explained male entertainers are exposed to more friendly performing conditions that the females.

According to Simi, while the men perform on stage, they do so without heals or make up and soon as they start sweating, they take off their shirts which she described a rare privilege female entertainers cannot afford.

“Men be on stage singing without heels and make up. They start sweating small like this, they off shirt without even thinking about it. If that’s not privilege, I don’t know what is,” she tweeted.

-The Nation

