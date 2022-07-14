Man docked for allegedly stealing 6 plastic chairs

A 45-year-old man, Adebayo Shittu, on Thursday appeared before in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing six plastic chairs valued at N51, 000.

The police charged the defendant, whose residential address was not provided, with stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13, at about 5.20 a.m. at No. 18, God’s Town, Itele road, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant was caught by vigilance group while stealing six plastic chairs valued at N51,000 from a shop belonging to the complainant, Abimbola Bello.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until July 18 for further hearing. (NAN)

C.E