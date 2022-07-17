Man insists on marriage with granddaughter

A 47-year-old man identified as Alhaji Musa Tsafe in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State has refused to divorce his granddaughter, who he married 20 years ago. He took the decision not to let go after he was notified of the illegality of such union, Daily Trust on Sunday has gathered.

It was gathered that the 35-year-old wife, identified as Wasila Isah Tsafe, has given birth to eight children in the 20-year-old marriage.

However, a new twist was added to the marital life of the couple after the Tsafe Emirate Council was alerted of the illegality of the marriage, going by Islamic injunction.

They were summoned by community leaders and Islamic scholars to investigate the matter, and after the investigation, it was found out that the marriage was illegal.

The Islamic scholars strongly advised Tsafe to divorce his wife but said he would not do so.

The scholars, it was further learnt, acknowledged the legitimacy of the children they gave birth to, but insisted that the marriage had no legitimacy any longer since the problem was brought to the attention of the couple.

Following his insistence, the Tsafe Local Government Hisbah Committee took over the case and filed a suit before an Upper Area Court and later, Higher Sharia Court. The Higher Sharia court had adjourned the case to July 21.

Meanwhile, Tsafe, it was learnt, took the matter to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi after he complained that it was a plan to introduce Izala doctrine into the matter. But it was gathered that Sheikh Bauchi reaffirmed the earlier position of the Tsafe scholars, but he insisted on remaining with his wife.

-Daily Trust

KN