Man jailed 8 months for destroying neighbour’s car windscreen.

A Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Dahiru Muhammad, to eight months imprisonment for destroying his neighbour’s car windscreen.

The police charged Muhammad with criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and mischief.

Muhammad, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

Ola also ordered the convict to pay the complainant N195, 000 or serve another three months in prison in lieu of the compensation

Ola warned the convict to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Glory Taiyek of the same address reported the matter at Kubwa Police on July 15.

Ogada said that the convict and the complainant’ had a little misunderstanding.

He said that on July 12 at about 6:30 p.m the convict went to the complainant’s house and knocked at her gate with a stone but she refused to open the gate.

He told the court that the convict later returned at about 8:30 p.m with a ladder, gained entrance into the house and broke the complainant’s windscreen.

Ogada said that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348, 397 and 327 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

