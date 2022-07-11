Marvel producer elaborates MCU multiverse actors’ inconsistency

Hits: 4

WITH films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios is advancing the Multiverse era of storytelling at breakneck speed.

This new endeavour makes it possible for various iterations of iconic MCU characters to enter the overarching story, even though they occasionally have glaring discrepancies and contradictions.

That contradiction was first observed in the most recent Spider-Man film, which had three separate actors portraying the web-slinger Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Then, in the very following film, Benedict Cumberbatch took on the challenge of portraying four distinct versions of Stephen Strange in his solo sequel, and Elizabeth Olsen also played Wanda Maximoff in many iterations.

Viewers are surely interested in learning why some Variants resemble one another and others do not as the Multiverse plays a larger role in the ever-expanding future of the MCU.

One of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4’s producers recently delved further into that query and provided the best justification he could for the situation.

Producer Richie Palmer of Marvel studied the discrepancies between various Variants of characters in the MCU in an interview with Chris Hewitt for Empire’s Spoiler Special podcast.

If there had been any consideration given to creating a Doctor Strange who didn’t resemble Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Palmer was questioned about it.

Chris Hewitt said “A lot of people have been saying this, that you have three different Peter Parkers in No Way Home, and they all look different. And then you have every Doctor Strange, every Wanda we see [in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness], looks like the actor who plays them in the MCU. Was there discussion at any point about addressing that by maybe having a Strange who looked different from Benedict?”

Palmer acknowledged that the discussions went in a couple different directions, pointing out that in addition to the three Spider-Men, there are Lokis who appear differently in the Loki Disney+ show.

Palmer clarified that Loki has a varied appearance from his Variants because he is such a chaotic deity, therefore it makes sense for all the numerous iterations of the God of Mischief to have diverse looks.

He noted, “Yes and no. Not in any real way. You know, I think that’s just the difference between… Cause Loki as well, there’s different actors… The Lokis are different, the Spider-Men are different. We have story reasons that Michael [Waldron] and I can talk about for an hour about why it makes sense for characters like Loki, who is inherently a chaotic being. That was always Michael’s thing, Loki is pure chaos, so it makes sense to him, in the grand calculus of the Multiverse, on the Multiversal spectrum, he would be one that looks like different people.”

The company seems to have a decent understanding of when to use whatever actor or part for each each movie, despite some variance in the appearance of many Marvel characters. Although it is yet unclear when this will be relevant again, fans may expect more of this craziness because the Multiverse was so prominent in Phase 4.

