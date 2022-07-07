Mechanic docked for allegedly stealing 2 car radiators

Hits: 2

AN auto mechanic, Chibuzor Emeka, was on Thursday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two of his customers car radiator worth N50,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 27, at his workshop located at Narayi High Coast.

Leo alleged that the defendant the radiators belonging to Mrs Christina James and Kingsley Simon.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant collected the cars to service but stole the radiators, claiming they were stolen.

He added that the defendant confessed to the crime.

Leo said the offence contravened the provision of Section 285 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until Aug. 9. for hearing.(NAN)

