Medical, health workers threaten solidarity strike for ASUU￼

Hits: 7

MEDICAL and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has put its state councils on standby to declare a solidarity strike for university-based unions.

A statement jointly signed by the National President and Acting Secretary-General, Biobelemoye Josiah and Auwalu Kiyawa, clarified that the body would not hesitate to act if the Federal Government fails to resolve the ongoing impasse soon.

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Association of Universities Teaching Hospital, Research Institutes & Allied Institutions (SAUTHRIAI) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) are currently on work-to-rule over the failure of government to honour the terms reached in the May 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the university teachers.

The unions are also kicking against the continued deployment of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a payment platform.

MHWUN stressed that no responsible government would close down its public tertiary Institutions in this 21st century, adding that patriotism demands better funding for the universities and welfare for its teaching and non-teaching staff.

The group said it is worried about the development when juxtaposed against the academic future of the citizenry when children of politicians and top government officials are busy schooling uninterrupted abroad at a higher fee.

To save the leaders of tomorrow, MHWUN charged the government to immediately honour all agreements struck with unions.

-The Guardian

KN