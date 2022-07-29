Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has restated commitment to providing necessary support to the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) to deliver on its mandate and change the negative narrative on ageing.

Farouq stated this at the commemoration of the first 365 Days of NSCC on Thursday in Abuja.

The event, with the theme “Cascading Innovative Strategy, Programmes, Partnership and Stakeholders Engagement”, was organised by the NSCC.

According to Farouq, the establishment of the NSCC in Nigeria last year was a landmark decision and watershed in

recognition of Older Persons.

The Minister explained that this bold step had ensured that we were on the right path in attaining Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring that the older persons were not left behind in making progress.

“We cannot continue to neglect our olderly persons in view of their experience, knowledge and skills in our communities, because, they are still making key contributions in economic, political and social life.

“Permit me to appreciate the Board of NSCC, the Director-General and the staff that have taken a giant stride in the last one year.

“The Centre has developed the desired coordination, collaboration,

cooperation and communication to effectively and efficiently deliver its mandate to the Senior Citizens in Nigeria.

“As the proportion of the older people continue to increase in Nigeria, I urge you to expand your activities by engaging the state governments for further collaboration.

“The Administration of President Muhammdu Buhari will continue

to support the NSCC to change the narrative on ageing and enhance coordination and cooperation with states, international and national NGOs, and other relevant stakeholders,” Farouq said.

Speaking, the Director-General of NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro said with the first National Policy on Ageing and the SCC Act 2021, Nigerians delivered the National legislation and policy needed to protect the right of older persons.

“As we commemorate the first 365 days, I wish to first express my sincere appreciation for the policy guidance, support and encouragement from Farouq and the entire staff of the ministry.

” Today, the target set and milestone reached by the NSCC during its first 365 days, in spite of the challenges, are aptly captured via the documentary scheduled as an item of today’s programme.

“We developed a communication strategy, making clearer how social inclusion of senior citizens positively affect communities, younger generation and campaign against discrimination, abuse and neglect of older persons.

“The theme of the event indicates that NSCC is now adequately positioned to meet its obligations to reach the most vulnerable older persons through rapid alignment and replication in partnership with states where older persons are.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that appreciation awards were given to some agencies including the minister.

Also, stakeholders Consultative Forum on Ageing from the states of the federation were inaugurated.

High point of the event was the showing of a documentary titled, ‘365 days of Innovative Strategy, Partnership and Stake holder Engagement’ that narrated the journey of the Centre from inception to date. (NAN)

