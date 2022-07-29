Mob attacks guard duty policemen in Lagos community￼

AN unidentified man on Wednesday sustained gunshot injuries after a mob descended on two armed policemen at a company in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos to protest the arrest of a suspected criminal.

The suspect was said to have been arrested by policemen from the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone Two, Onikan.

But youths in the area, who objected to his arrest, mobilised to rescue him but did not see the police team and suspect when they got to his residence.

On their way back, the mob was said to have seen two armed policemen guarding a company and decided to take out their frustration on them.

According to police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the mob numbering over 200, pelted the policemen with stones and destroyed a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked within the company.

“When it became apparent that the mob was hell-bent on lynching the policemen, the policemen justifiably used their firearm. One of the attackers was hit, and is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

“The policemen were able to protect themselves and prevented further destruction. Normalcy has returned to the area. Investigation has commenced to arrest other fleeing attackers, after which they will be prosecuted,” Hundeyin said on a post shared on his Twitter handle.

-The Nation

KN