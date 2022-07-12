NAFDAC warns against use of YW cosmetics glycolic acid

Hits: 4

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the use a cosmetic product, YW Cosmetics Glycolic Acid containing 70 per cent content.

The warning is contained in a public alert with No. 032/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, on Tuesday ìn Abuja.

Adeyeye stated that the agency was equally informed of the product by

German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL).

According to her, 70 per cent of glycolic acid is a strong acidic alpha hydroxyl-acid (AHA) and is the most popular used in skin care.

She said that the product was manufactured from sugar cane, and “is the smallest AHA, and the most effective at getting into the skin”.

“’It is a substance that chemically exfoliates the skin by dissolving dead skin cells and oils.

“Products containing AHAs are marketed for a variety of purposes, such as smoothing fine lines and surface wrinkles, improving skin texture and tone, unblocking and cleansing pores, and improving skin condition in general.

“Alpha hydroxy acids can also cause mild skin irritation, redness, swelling, itching, and skin discoloration.

“Facial peels left on the skin for periods longer than recommended can cause severe burns to the skin.

“The product comes in a 50ml bottle and is traded online without a batch and lot identification number,” Adeyeye said.

According to her, NAFDAC implores consumers to exercise caution in the use of Y the cosmetics.

“Healthcare professionals, consumers and patients are encouraged to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR on (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks).

“The public is also encouraged to report adverse effects via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng

(NAN)

