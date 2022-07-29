NAGIS generates N536m in 6 months

THE management of Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) says that the service has generated more than N536 million between January and June.

Mr Sonny Agassi, the Director-General of the service, announced this when he led the management team of the service to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Urban Development on 2022 budget assessment in Lafia on Friday.

The director-general told the committee that the mandate by the law establishing the service was to process grants of statutory Rights of Occupancy and issuing Certificates of Occupancy ( C-of O), among others.

“I want to appreciate the committee for continue supporting our activities to succeed.

“Our expected revenue for 2022 stands at more than N600 million but I want to tell you that from January to June, we have generated more than 536 million.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to be up and doing in generating more revenue to the coffer of the state government,” he promised.

Responding, Mr David Maiyaki, the chairman of the committee lauded the service for generating N536 million between January and June.

Maiyaki said that the committee was happy with the good revenue performance of NAGIS and urged them to do more.

He added that the state government could not execute more developmental projects without funds, hence the need for NAGIS to explore more ways of generating funds.

Maiyaki urged the management of the service to continue to be up and doing to move the agency forward.

“We also want to assure you of our continued determination to support and synergize with you to take the service and the ministry to the next level of development,” he said.(NAN)

C.E