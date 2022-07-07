NBA decries non patronage of private lawyers in Kebbi

Hits: 6

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kebbi State, (Equity Bar), has decried contracting of services of external solicitors at the expense of private legal practitioners in the state.

Alhaji Lawal Hudu-Garba, the newly elected Chairman of the association, made this known while delivering his acceptance speech in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He assured that the association would work assiduously to encourage government patronage of private lawyers in the state.

“Huge amount of funds are used in contracting services of external solicitors; and the most unfortunate thing is that the government does not patronise lawyers who practise within its jurisdiction.

“It is noted that while lawyers who live outside jurisdiction are given government briefs, the burden of paper work as well as representation in courts fall on the shoulders of our lawyers’ resident within jurisdiction.

This goes to show that they possess the requisite skills and knowhow to handle such briefs, then why are they denied the benefits of such briefs? “

He said that engaging services of lawyers resident in the state would go a long way in providing job opportunities and by extension, boost economic activities in the state.

Hudu-Garba called on government to redirect its briefs to their lawyers, urging the government to also employ new counsel and improve renumeration of law officers.

“It is ironic that while crimes increase geometrically in the state, there is no corresponding number of counsel in the Ministry of Justice to expeditiously vet case files and prosecute offenders in courts.

“It is incredible to note that the ministry now has only 25 counsel. I don’t need to tell you the resultant effects of that.

“Additionally, it is noted that lawyers working in the ministry of Justice Kebbi State are the least paid all over the country.

“We therefore, call on the government to lift its employment embargo with a view to employing more counsel in the ministry.

“We equally call on the government to enhance salaries and welfare packages of our counsel in order to improve their economic and social condition,” he called.

The chairman, however, pledged to work closely with his executive officials, to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the past administrations and try to do more.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sulaiman Muhammad-Ambursa, commended the members of the association for the peaceful conduct of their election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hussain Zakariya, SAN, administered the oath of allegiance and office to the newly elected executives.

Those elected are Farida Muhammad, Vice Chairman; Aminu Umar-Kalgo, Secretary; Abdullahi Bawa, Welfare Director; Malami Magaji, Director Social and Muhammad Usman, Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Others are Munirat Onibiyo-Yahaya, Treasurer and Samuel Omora, Financial Secretary. (NAN).

KN