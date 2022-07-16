NBCC appoints AFRIMA president creative and cultural committee chairman

THE Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, has appointed the President of All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, as the Chairman of its Creative And Cultural Committee.

With the mandate to explore the many opportunities in the business world and Nigeria’s economy, the Chamber recently launched the Creative and Cultural Sectoral Group to further help in harnessing the economic potential of the Nigerian creative industry.

In a letter dated April 19 and signed by the President/Chairman of Council, Bisi Adeyemi, the appointment of Dada takes immediate effect.

Other members of the committee include; Banke Meshida Lawal of BMPro Makeup Group, serving as the Vice-Chairman, Atinuke Olashore of PJK Nigeria Limited, Olafemi Olaniyan of Collageo Communications Limited, Joseph Edgar, Duke of Shomolu, Mathew Adigolo of Pureview photography, Bisi Sotunde of Busy Bee Events and Kiki Okewale of KO by Kikiokewale as members.

The letter reads partly, “I look forward to your acceptance of this responsibility as it would afford the Chamber the opportunity to benefit from your wealth of experience, which I hope you will make available by your regular attendance at Committee meetings.”

According to the President of the Chamber, Bisi Adeyemi, terms of reference for the creative and cultural sectoral group include encouraging and creating a platform for collaboration amongst members of the group, fostering the growth of member organizations as well as generating B2B opportunities, organizing programmes and events to showcase the diversity and robustness of the Creatives Sector. In this regard, organize an annual “NBCC Creatives and Culture Day.”

Others include reviewing the impact of government policies on the Creative and Cultural Sector and working with the Advocacy Committee to engage policymakers and enlighten members as appropriate, preparing position papers to support the chamber’s interface with private and public sector organizations and providing support to the Program Committee and other Committees in generating creative content for the chamber’s program and events among others.

Dada, a lawyer, a chartered Public Relations and Marketing professional as well as the Group Managing Director, Octopus Group Africa, which comprises PRM Africa Marketing and Communications Limited, Aqua gryphon Marine and Oil, Hinges Properties and Constructions, MDX Media, Gobet247.com, Backstage Pro, Simon and Blake Solicitors among others, said he and other members of the group are determined to deliver on the Committee’s mandate for the benefits of the two great countries, Nigeria and Great Britain.

He stated that the culture and creative industry are capable of creating a substantial number of jobs, reducing poverty and eliciting peace if properly harnessed.

As the Vice President of the 5th African Union Pan-African Cultural Congress, PACC5, Dada, in collaboration with other highly accomplished members of the committee, is expected to bring his wealth of experience and practice over the years in multifunctional areas of strategy, cultural diplomacy, Marketing, Perception and Brand Management, Finance, Event production, strategic Public Relations, Media Management and Law.

Banke Meshida-Lawal –Creative And Cultural Committee vice chairman

Banke Meshida-Lawal is the CEO of BMPro. Banke’s firm BMPro, derived from the name, Banke Meshida Professional, is a multi-faceted business that boasts of a cosmetic makeup line of over 40 products, a training school, a beauty advisory and an online magazine, BM/Pro.

Atinuke Olashore -Creative And Cultural Committee member

Atinuke Olashore is an accomplished entrepreneur in the garment industry. She heads PJK Ltd, a creative firm, which specialises in Design, Pattern Making, and Embroidery.

Joseph Edgar -Creative And Cultural Committee member

Renowned theatre producer and investment banker, Joseph Edgar, aka The Duke of Shomolu, is the Executive Chairman, of Duke of Shomolu Productions. His works have touched on cultural taboo issues, such as emotional infidelity, love, lust and marriage, and pseudo deity, among others. He has over 20 years of experience spread across the investment and wealth management industry.

Mathew Adigolo – Creative And Cultural Committee member

Mathew Adigolo, the CEO, of Pureview photography, is a professional photographer and retoucher. His Pureview photography offers a range of Photography and Videography services to individual and corporate clients throughout Nigeria.

Bisi Sotunde -Creative And Cultural Committee member

Bisi Sotunde (nee Padonu) is the CEO/Events Manager at BusyBee Events, a top event planning, and event management company based in Lagos, which deals in consulting, planning and coordinating weddings, corporate functions and parties.

Kiki Okewale -Creative And Cultural Committee member

Kiki Okewale, Chief Executive Officer at KO Empire, is a blogger, motivational speaker and successful fashion & style entrepreneur with HOPE Fashion and St. Kiks Couture where she styles Nigerian A-listers with class and lots of bling.

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since its establishment in 1977. The Chamber was set up to promote and develop Anglo-Nigeria trade relations, continually create value for its members and facilitate business-to-business relationships.

With a membership strength of 300 members whose total net worth is about N200 trillion from all sectors of the economy, made up of Nigerians and Britons, the Chamber is constantly developing a network of local branches in other parts of the country and has an NBCC-UK office presence. The Chamber also promotes Nigerian export to the United Kingdom, UK, and the inflow of capital and investment into Nigeria.