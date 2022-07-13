NCoS collaborates Military in Rivers on `’Operation Show of Force”

Hits: 2

THE Nigerian Correctional Service, Rivers Command, led by the Controller of Corrections, Felix Lawrence, on Tuesday had a show of force in partnership with the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Airforce and the Nigeria Navy.

DSC J Ofoni, Public Relations Officer, Corrections, Rivers State Command, in a statement, spoke on behalf of Lawrence.

“This show of force is meant to sensitise the inmates and communities in and around Port Harcourt metropolis that the Custodial Centres have been declared a red flag zone.

“And on red alert for all who think of attacking the centres and to ward off any would be attacker.”

Also, the Deputy Controller of Corrections, incharge of Port Harcourt Maximum Custodial Centre, Etim Effiong, said that it was better to be proactive than preventive.

He appreciated the joint operation of the Military for finding time to partake in the operation. (NAN)

