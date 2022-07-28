NDLEA arrests man with body bags, guns in Ondo￼

THE Ondo Command of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday paraded one Destiny Agbaijoh, 25, allegedly with guns, cash and body bags.

Agbaijoh was arrested on Ore-Okitipupa Road during a stop and search operation of NDLEA operatives.

The NDLEA said its officials turned down the suspect’s bribe cash.

Commandant of Ondo NDLEA, Mr Kayode Raji, said: “This suspect was arrested on 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa Road by our men on stop and search operation. Upon search, he was arrested with various arms and ammunition of various kind.

“He was arrested with AK-47, we discovered the breach number has been tampered with, but the magazines has an inscription that looks like the Nigeria Police with three magazines, one pump action and some quantity of ammunition.

“He was also arrested with 91 5.6 mm of live ammunition and 16 cartridges that is for pump action. And again, some money was also seized from him, as a matter of fact, he begged some officers to go with the money so he could be released,N347,000 of course, it was promptly rejected.

“He was also arrested with strap bags and we asked him what it was used for, he actually didn’t say, he said he would die if he confessed it.

“It looks like bags where they keep dead bodies or mangled bodies of human beings. We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Nigerian Police,” he said.

But the suspect claimed he found the bag containing the ammunition inside the bush in a village in Bayelsa State.

“I saw it in the bush, I saw it in a nylon bag they used to wrap it and I carried it to my village.

“I don’t know it is a problem. I was coming from Bayelsa State and was going to my town after Agadagba (Ese-Odo local government of Ondo State). The money is my own and it was from the timber I am selling,” he said.

-The Nation

KN