New Omicron sub variants account for 10% of new infections in Mongolia

THE Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for around 10 per cent of new daily infections in Mongolia, according to health authorities on Monday.

“First cases of Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 were detected in our country late last month,’’ Tsolmon Bilegtsaikhan, Director, National Centre of Communicable Diseases (NCCD), said in a statement.

Due to the most contagious Omicron sub variants, the number of new cases is expected to increase in the Asian country, Bilegtsaikhan said, urging the public to wear face masks in public or crowded places.

The country on Monday confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 931,458, according to the country’s health ministry. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN