NFF declares Iloenyosi Anambra FA Chair 21 months after election

THE Nigeria Football Federation has recognised Chikelue Ilornyosi, a former international footballer, as the chairman of the Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA).

The recognition came barely two years after the AnSFA election which held on Oct. 30, 2020.

Recall that the AnSFA has been functioning with four elected board members led by its Vice Chairman, Victor Aniekwena, out of the expected nine members.

The election was conducted between Iloenyosi and Emeka Okeke, former caretaker committee chairman of the association who was declared winner by Fr. Obinna Dike-led electoral committee.

The election was declared inconclusive by the NFF.

A letter signed by Joshua Onoja, Secretary, NFF Electoral Committee, on July 28 said Iloenyosi was the only candidate qualified for the election based on the findings of the Appeals Committee.

The letter stated that the idea of voting ‘for’ or ‘against’ a sole candidate was a serious aberration that should not be allowed to stand.

According to the NFF, if a new election is held, the petitioner will still stand as the sole candidate.

“Finally, in view of the foregoing, the NFF do hereby recognize Chikelue Iloenyosi as the chairman elect of the AnSFA, arising from the elections of 30th October, 2020.

“This recognition takes effect from this 28th day of July, 2022,” it stated.

Chijioke Onyedika, AnSFA Scribe, confirmed the receipt of the letter to a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka.

Onyedika said he has forwarded the letter to the Vice Chairman of the association, Victor Aniekwena. (NAN)

