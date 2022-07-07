Nigeria has no reason not to conduct census – UNFPA

Hits: 8

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has said fears of security breaches in the country should not be a basis for opposition to the conduct of the Population and Housing Census in 2023.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the UNFPA’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, said census had been conducted in countries like Afghanistan during the war through professionally managed census and that would be replicated in Nigeria.

Ms Mueller said with the body having conducted censuses in over 150 countries, it would deploy various kinds of assistance to ensure the census has a credible outcome with quality and transformational data.

While promising its utmost support for the smooth and safe conduct of the exercise, she said Nigeria has a great history of the census which should be appreciated.

On his part, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Isa Kwarra said the commission had conducted several advocacy visits to heads of security agencies and promised that the census would hold without any issues concerning security.

-Daily Trust

KN