Nigerians in diaspora will soon be able to vote, says Orji Kalu

SENATE Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, says Nigerians in the diaspora will soon be able to vote from their countries of residence.

Kalu spoke on Thursday night in Maryland when he met Nigerians living in the United States of America.

According to a statement issued by Orji Kalu Media Group, Kalu said the next National Assembly would fashion a way to actualise diaspora voting to accommodate millions of Nigerians living outside the country.

“As a Nigerian, irrespective of where you stay or live, you should have a say in deciding who leads who.

“Therefore, in the nearest future, it should be possible for Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in our national elections.

“In 1992 as a member of House of Representatives, I introduced the dual citizenship bill.

“By God’s grace in the 10th Senate, we will introduce a bill that will allow Nigerians in diaspora to vote their choice candidate.

“We cannot ignore the millions of Nigerians across the globe making significant impact on the country’s economy and our overall development as a nation,’’ he said.

He emphasised the importance of effectively mobilising Nigerians in the diaspora whom he described as critical components of the country’s development.

The former governor of Abia urged citizens living abroad to remain patriotic and committed to the country’s development irrespective of the current security situation.

“Continue to be patriotic here. Don’t lose hope on Nigeria; keep hope alive. We are going to overcome our challenges as a nation.

“I am appealing to you all to always promote our country positively.

“Yes, we have challenges, but Nigeria is our only country. We must therefore unite irrespective of our religion, ethnicity or race,” Kalu said. (NAN)

C.E