Nigeria’s box office rakes in N363m revenue for June

Hits: 8

THE Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) on Saturday said it recorded N363 million as total ticket sales in all cinemas across the country for the month of June.

Mr Ope Ajayi, National President of CEAN, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“However, there was a decline in ticket sales comparing the month of May with June, as May had total ticket sales of N653,229,100.00 as against N363,274,99.00 for June.

“Ticket sales dropped by about 44 per cent with June being the least performing month in 2022 so far,” he said.

Ajayi said that the decline was due to the increased rainfall and fuel scarcity in June, which discouraged cinema lovers from visiting the cinema.

He expressed optimism that July sales would surpass the previous months.

“20 Nollywood films shown in June accounted for 28 per cent of total ticket sales, while 14 films, Hollywood films accounted for about 70 per cent, with “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” and “Topgun Maverick” being the major outliers.

“And comparing ticket sales in June 2022 (N363,274,999.00) with 2021 (N381,993,015.00 ), box office revenue dropped year-on-year by 5 per cent for the month of June while attendance dropped by 36 per cent.

“However, with the highly anticipated release of Thor Love and Thunder, there tends to be a spike in patronage in the month of July.

“It is exciting to see the mind-blowing box office performance of titles released in June,” he said.

Ajayi revealed that the top five highest grossing films in June were “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Top Gun: Maverick, “The Lost City” and “The Perfect Arrangement”.

He said the movies to be released into the cinemas in the month of July were: “Survivors”, “Minion: Rise of GRV”, “Yahoo Plus”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, ” Vanity”, “The Gray Man”, “Money Miss Road”, “Nope”, “Tiger’s Tail”, “Choke”, “League of Super Pets” and “Hey You”.

“Like we all anticipated, “Jurassic World Dominion” led the park with over N88 million within date range, to cosolidate on the continued monstrous performance of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

“This month, the train moves to Hollywood again, piloted by “Walt Disney” and “Marvel”, who are bringing us the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise-Thor Love and Thunder,” he said. (NAN)

KN