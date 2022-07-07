NIMASA donates items to hospitals, schools in Plateau

Hits: 13

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated hospital equipment and educational items to some hospitals and schools in Plateau.

NIMASA Assistant Director, Special Duties (External Relations & Technical Cooperation), Mr Daniel Kajo, said the gesture was part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the society.

Kajo said the gesture was in line with vision of NIMASA under the leadership its Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

“This year the agency has decided to intervene in all states of the federal federation.

“We are intervening in four areas; provision of hospital equipment, provision of educational items, support to security agencies and distribution of relief materials.

“This year, Plateau is beneficiary of hospital equipment and educational items,” he explained.

The assistant director said the distribution that was inaugurated at the Olusegun Obasanjo Model Jos and Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, would be extended to other schools and hospitals.

According to him, public schools that seem to have been neglected would be the ones to benefit.

“After the inauguration, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would continue with the distribution in the schools and hospitals we have identified with their support,” he added.

Plateau SEMA Acting Executive Secretary, Mr Chuwang Sha, said that the assessment of schools and hospitals to benefit had been concluded.

“The benefitting schools and hospitals have already been identified. So, the items have already been allocated and will simply just be conveyed.

“Within this week or next, each of the benefitting school and hospital will get the materials.

“After the distribution, we will make a comprehensive record of everything we have distributed and then send to NIMASA,” he said.

Sha thanked NIMASA for partnering with the agency to reach out to the people of Plateau particularly the less-privileged ones.

Chief Medical Director, Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, Dr Philemon Golwa thanked NIMASA for coming to their aid.

Golwa said that the agency’s intervention was timely as all equipment donated were urgently needed in the hospital.

“All the items you brought touch every aspect of clinical health. I can see wheel chairs, surgical sets (major and minor), telescopes, stretchers and whole lot of other materials.

“I think it is holistic arrangement and as soon as you disappear from here, we are going to channel them to the appropriate units for immediate usage,” he stated.

The elated CMD added that it was God’s divine arrangement for NIMASA to come to Plateau Hospital for the benefit of humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the educational materials donated include white boards, books, school bags, socks and writing materials among many others. (NAN)

