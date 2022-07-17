NMA commends Osinbajo’s local medical treatment

THE Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi chapter, has eulogised Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, for undergoing medical treatment locally, describing him as ”a true leader”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VP Osinbajo, on Saturday, underwent a successful surgery for a leg fracture at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement jointly signed by NMA Chairman, Dr Abubakar Alhassan and its Secretary, Dr Chimezie Odebuani on Sunday in Lokoja, commended Osinbajo for his great leadership, saying he deserved an award.

”The attention of the Kogi State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has been drawn to the successful treatment of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, by a team of Nigerian doctors in a Nigerian hospital following an injury he sustained while playing squash.

”NMA Kogi commends this great leadership style of the Vice President, and is deserving of award. The Vice President has acted like the late Mandela.

”The highly cerebral Vice President didn’t resort to flying out of the country to Berlin, Paris, or any of the advanced countries of Europe or America for medical tourism.

”The VP chose to seek medical attention within the country even with the avalanche of resources at his disposal which would have enabled him to seek attention outside the shores of Nigeria.

”NMA Kogi sees this display by the Vice President as great patriotism and should be applauded,” the association said.

The NMA also noted that the former Governor of Kogi, Idris Wada, similarly chose to seek medical attention at home following his involvement in a ghastly road traffic accident as a governor.

The association, therefore, implored Nigeria leaders to take a cue from the Vice President and believe in the nation’s health institutions and its professionals who were among the best trained in the world.

The association enjoined government to fund medicare development in Nigeria better and also develop hospitals to standards for health care delivery of the highest standards. (NAN)

KN