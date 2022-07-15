NPFL: Remo Stars, Kwara United in titanic race for third spot￼

THE curtain will fall on the 2021-22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season on Sunday with the final fixtures.

Unlike the previous seasons in which the three representatives of the country in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Inter-Club competitions are known until the final day of the season, this season Rivers United won the league title with three games to spare to pick the automatic CAF Champions League slot as well as set a new record for the point haul by a club in a season.

Plateau United also claimed the second spot with two games to go after a home win over Lobi Stars on Matchday 36 and they will also compete in the CAF Champions League as Nigeria’s second flagbearer.

Nigeria is expected to present two teams in the CAF Confederation Cup with one slot allotted to the third place finisher in the league while the second team will be the winner of the Aiteo Cup.

The race for the third place was earlier a topsy-turvy affair among four clubs including Remo Stars, Kwara United, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba but only Remo Stars and Kwara United are now in contention heading into the final game of the season.

Remo Stars, known as the Sky Blue Stars, are currently third with 59 points after a 1-0 away win over Sunshine Stars last weekend in Akure to put themselves in the vantage position to qualify for the CAF inter-club competition for the first time in their history.

The Gbenga Ogunbote-tutored side has a home game against Niger Tornadoes who have managed to remain in the topflight after their 2-1 hard-fought win over Heartland FC last Sunday-the result confirmed the latter’s relegation to the lower league.

A victory for Remo Stars against the Ikon Allah Boys will see them pick the historic ticket with 62 points irrespective of the result between Heartland and Kwara United in Owerri.

Meanwhile, Kwara United are also in the race to beat Remo Stars to the third spot in the league having already guaranteed to end the season in fourth place with 58 points. They have five points gap between them and the fifth-placed Enugu Rangers.

The Harmony Boys were unlucky again this season after a last-day collapse saw them end last season in the fourth spot behind Rivers United who pipped them to the CAF Confederation Cup ticket.

This season, they may end the season in a similar way unless Remo Stars slip in front of their home fans.

Kwara United are the architect of their misfortune if they fail to make it again this season following their abysmal away record where they lost 13 out of the 18 games already played.

They have beaten three or more goals by Rivers United, Remo Stars, Enugu Rangers, Gombe United, Lobi Stars, Enyimba, and Niger Tornadoes who bashed them 4-0. Remo Stars on their part only lost by two goals margin on two occasions throughout the season at home to Kano Pillars (3-1) and Abia Warriors (2-0).

The Harmony Boys’ seven away points are far cry from Remo Stars’ 15 points. Though they were almost near perfect at home with 16 wins out of 19 games in Ilorin. They drew the other three whereas, Remo Stars were beaten twice at home by Akwa United and Kano Pillars. They also drew twice in Ikenne.

It promises to be fascinating games across match venues on Sunday as Matchday 38 games are negotiated but all eyes on Remo Stars and Kwara United as they chase the third place spot as curtain falls on the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

-The Nation

KN