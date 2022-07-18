Obasa mourns Kemi Nelson, says Lagos has lot a bright light

Kemi Nelson

THE Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, says the state has lost a bright light following the demise of Mrs Kemi Nelson, who died on Sunday at 66.

Obasa made this known in a condolences message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Eromosele Ebhomele, on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nelson, who is a former South-West Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died after a brief illness.

The deceased was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the state ruling All Progressives Congress.

Obasa described the death of the politician as a huge loss to Lagos state, the party she served with so much passion and enthusiasm, members of the party and the country.

The speaker said the shock was indescribable, adding that her death was a huge and painful one that would be difficult to heal for a long time.

“Indeed, we lost a very bright light that had always brought the desired radiance to our party.

“Nelson was a coordinator of women and she carried out her tasks with so much ease, enthusiasm and effectiveness to the admiration of everyone of us.

“She never hid her passion for a better Lagos and Nigeria through democratic governance. She was diligent and excelled in every position or committee she found herself.

“While I, like many others she held in high esteem will personally miss her; I pray that God would strengthen every member of her family, her friends, associates, those she mentored, the GAC and our party,” he said.

NAN recalls that Nelson was also a former Executive Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and a senatorial candidate in 1992.

She lost the election to Sen. Bola Tinubu, now presidential candidate of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 election.

In 1999, she pitched tents with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and served in the administration of Tinubu as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. (NAN)

