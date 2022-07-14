Obi condemns Tinubu’s ‘Labour Party Obidients will labour till death’ statement￼

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the statement made by All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that LP ‘obedients’ and others will labour till death.

Obi, while reacting to the statement, urged Nigerians to remain resolute and committed to voting for the LP.

The LP presidential candidate, who spoke at WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo during the grand finale campaign rally of the governorship candidate of the LP for Saturday’s election in the state, Lasun Yussuff, said that things had gone wrong in Osun State since APC was voted into power and stressed that Yussuff would restore the lost glory of the state and develop it.

Obi said: “To think that those other parties, which have kept Nigeria in darkness for 22 years, are better. You are the ones suffering all those things they are showing you. It is your mandate they have stolen. It is your food they have stolen and we want to recover your future.”

MEANWHILE, Yussuff, who described Tinubu’s life and record as anonymous and lambasted him for saying the party would labour till death, said the ruling APC had not done anything in Osun State to warrant re-election.

He said: “We are the ones living here and we established companies here. I will tell you they are not humans. They came four years ago and said they are giving us a financial engineer. It’s over three and a half years, yet the financial engineer did not engineer anything.

“As if that is not enough, they said we can go and labour and die. Does a virtuous Yoruba person say such? Their life is anonymous. They just want us to see that they have money.”

In the same vein, the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, said Tinubu’s comment lacked compassion for the suffering masses.

He, therefore, urged the Osun people to vote for Yussuff to restore dignity, hard-work and put an end to corruption.

RELATEDLY, the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to lead a delegation of party leaders to the governorship campaign rally in Osogbo today.

Ahead of the rally, Atiku’s running mate, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP governors had already arrived in Osogbo.

