Obi congratulates Adeleke

PETER Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, has extended his warmest personal congratulations to Senate Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State Gubernatorial election.

He also congratulated the candidate of our Labour Party, Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, on a hard- fought battle. Their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome is commendable.

“To our “Obidient Movement” Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“It is however refreshing to observe that within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve and not relent in our noble march to take back our country,” Obi said on Sunday in a state he personally signed.

According to him, “Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections. In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breath of the nation. We are confident that most Nigerian electorates will buy into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, changing the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and ultimately combating poverty frontally.”

C.E