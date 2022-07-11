Obi Cubana pledges to sponsor African smartphone creators￼

Hits: 4

BILLIONAIRE businessman, Obi Cubana has promised to sponsor any tech-savvy individual of African descent to create a smartphone for the African market.

The Cubana Group boss revealed this during an Instagram Live video, noting “he has one crazy idea …progressive idea that has been burning in his heart and while he was meditating today, he felt strongly to bring it up and share it.”

He added: “I’ve been wondering, all these guys that are Tech-savvy, youngsters. I know you guys are out there millions, thousands, tens of you. But I’ve been wondering why you’ve not been able to develop a telephone, a brand of phone. Just like we have Apple, Samsung…this and that.

“Why have we not been able….a black man, African, a Nigerian develop a product, affordable but has all the features like what I’m using to make this live video right now and say, ‘”This made by one of us, for all of us.”

The Abuja-based socialite pledged to sponsor any African with the concept that births a mobile phone with all the many features and more present in current smartphones yet affordable and fitting for the Africans.

He continued: “If I see a guy that says he has the concept and wherewithal to develop a telephone, a mobile phone. A guy that says, “This has been made for us by one of us”. And then we look at it. I will sponsor the guy and bring everything that is needed.”

“I’m calling on on the Tech-sarvy guys. I want somebody that can come up with an innovation and say, “Obi, I have all the features plus more.”

“And then we come up with a rugged, fanciful, beautiful and affordable phone for our people. We will support this person, market the idea, sell the phone and even use part of the proceed to do charity, to save people…to send people back to school”, he said in parts.

Captioning his post, Obi Cubana added: “So I have this great idea……I need an African to create a smartphone for Africans….and we make it the BIGGEST thing of the decade…..yes we can!!!!”

-The Nation

KN