Oloja, Williams, Adekunle, Olumide others for 2022 World PR Day event in Lagos￼

TO mark the 2022 World Public Relations Day holding every July16, a reputation management company, GLG Communications, will, on the preceding day, host a cocktail and fireside conversation in Lagos.

The global event, being celebrated by professionals, agency founders, heads of organisations, press members and business leaders, also honours Ivy Lee, one of the pioneer PR professionals, born on same date, 145 years ago.

Consistent with this year’s theme, “Trust, Truth and Transparency,” the dialogue would explore new trends in a rapidly changing landscape.

Speakers include founder and CEO, BHM Group, Ayeni Adekunle; Africa Region Executive Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide Ojo; MD/Editor-in-Chief at The Guardian, Martins Oloja; Group CEO of RED, Adebola Williams and founder/CEO, LSF PR, Bidemi Zakariyau.

Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, is moderating moderate the conversation.

The event will also recognise players leveraging public relations to promote the profession in Nigeria. The list is to be published in partnership with The Guardian.

On the programme, the convener, Ogbe, said: “It is an avenue for stakeholders and thought leaders to expand frontiers of PR, while setting agenda for the Nigerian PR ecosystem.”

She continued: “Nigeria is making strides in public relations and communications. The time is ripe to expand our stories, establish ourselves as integral parts of the global landscape and draw lessons from veterans and young voices in Nigeria’s PR community and the African continent at large.

“GLG Communications believes that positive disruption is important in our industry so that others won’t disrupt us negatively. Since we set plans in motion, this initiative has been widely accepted and applauded by the PR and communications industry and other private and public leaders. We’re confident this event will bring a new vista to our industry.”

The World PR Day, which holds the second time this year, presents another opportunity for professionals to put forward a unified global agenda and propel one another to answer a call of duty, help stakeholders communicate more responsibly and be more deliberate about using public relations to help organisations make positive contributions to the environment and society in which they operate.

Speaking on the need to constantly communicate the importance of global public relations practice, CEO/founder, BHM and Convener, World PR Day, Ayeni Adekunle, submitted: “We decided to begin to have tough, largely ignored conversations about PR last year, and we want to show once again, how the practice has deeper connotations to how our world functions than it gets credit for.

“It is in our collective interest for the world to continue to understand the role of PR in shaping and inspiring not only businesses or governance across the globe, but also critical human actions that can make or mar generations to come.”

-The Guardian

KN