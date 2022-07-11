Ondo APC drums support for Akeredolu’s CCTV directive

Hits: 5

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says all operators and owners public facilities in the state should install CCTV cameras in their premises.

The call followed an earlier one made by the State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to help combat crimes across the state.

Mr Ade Adetimehin , the state party chairman said this in a Sallah message to Muslims on Sunday in Akure.

Adetimehin assured people living in the state that the government Akeredolu Akeredolu was committed to the security of lives and property of all people living in the state.

“Government of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu remains resolute with the issue of security in the state and will redouble its efforts in providing adequate security for the citizens of the state.

“This is notwithstanding the recent hiccup in our security system that led to losing of several lives in Owo attack.

“We are asking fellow citizens to be their brothers’ keepers during this festive period by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observe around them to the law enforcement agencies.

“While we are wishing all Muslims in Ondo State a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration.

“We urge everyone to adhere strictly to law and order and remain peaceful throughout the holiday celebration,” he said.

The chairman asked Muslims to continue to live in peace, love one another as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir in the state. ( NAN)

