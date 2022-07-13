Ondo Govt. to train missionary birth attendants on proficiency

THE Ondo State Government says it will work out modalities on realistic workshops for missionary birth attendants to improve their proficiency in child delivery.

Prof. Dayo Faduyile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Health Matters, made the promise when the Missionary Birth Attendants Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Akure.

“My office in conjunction with the Ministry of Health will meet to work out a realistic workshop for the association to improve your proficiency.

“I will also contact the Office of the First Lady to register the interest of the association to be involved in the ‘SO LAYO’ programme.

“Within my capacity, I will launch out the association to the government circle so as to benefit in the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Earlier, the association’s President in the state, Prophetess Ruth Arisoyin, said the association had informed the state government on the need for it to organise regular workshops for the association’s members.

Arisoyin explained that such workshops would improve professionalism of the association’s members in child delivery.

She asked the SA to use his office to help the association so that the government would heed to its request.

The association’s president also urged the government to include the association in a new programme, ‘So Layo’, of the state governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, since it had to do with safe child delivery. (NAN)

