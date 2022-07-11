Oregon22: Amusan tipped for medal finish￼

Hits: 3

AFTER missing out by a whisker in 2019 in Doha, Nigeria’s record holder in women’s 100m hurdles Tobi Amusan has been tipped as one of the medal hopefuls at this week’s World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in the United States.

Amusan who will line up against Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and world record holder Kendra Harrison in Oregon is considered a title contender by the World Athletics.

In an analysis of the women’s 100m hurdles ahead of the world title tournament, WA wrote, “The deep field also includes Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion and 2021 Diamond Trophy winner. She finished fourth at the Tokyo Games and Doha World Championships but should challenge for a podium place in Eugene.

“The 25-year-old Amusan has been in superb form, winning a Diamond League race in Paris on 18 June in 12.41, the fourth-fastest time of the year. She finished a close second to Camacho-Quinn in Stockholm on 20 June, with the Puerto Rican winning in 12.46 to her 12.50,” the world body stated.

However, the 100m hurdles have been described as an event that is loaded with top performers and contenders and shapes up as one of the meet’s must-see competitions.

Camacho-Quinn has been in top form all season after capturing the Olympic title in Tokyo last year in dominant fashion, clocking an Olympic record 12.26 in the semi-finals (fourth on the all-time list) and then running 12.37 in the final to become the first athlete from Puerto Rico to win an Olympic track and field gold. Harrison took the silver in Tokyo in 12.52

-The Nation

