Osinbajo undergoes successful surgery for fracture

DOCTORS who performed the surgical operation on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure, and it was successful.

The Vice President’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday following an earlier announcement that Professor Osinbajo was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure.

According to him, the Vice President is alert and well after the procedure at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash,” stated Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi who is the medical director of the hospital.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care), Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist), and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”

Professor Osinbajo had also announced that he would undergo a surgical procedure via his verified Twitter account.

-Channels