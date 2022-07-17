Osun 2022: Makinde congratulates Adeleke, hails Osun voters

…says people’s power’ll continue to triumph

GOVERNOR of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, saying that the power of the people has again triumphed.

According to him, Adeleke’s victory was similar to what happened in Oyo State during the 2019 governorship election, when the people exercised their franchise in support of an opposition party.

Makinde, who hailed the teeming voters across the 30 local governments of Osun State for standing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and staying resolute to ensure that their votes counted, said: “it’s great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde equally lauded Senator Adeleke, PDP members and Osun State voters for remaining strong and unwavering throughout the electioneering period.

He said: “On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I congratulate the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun State on this victory.

“It is great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West and this victory teaches all politicians an important lesson- that truly, power resides with the people.

“The power of the people will continue to triumph, the earlier politicians realise this fact, the better for our democracy.”

KN