Osun 2022: Obaseki congratulates Sen. Adeleke on guber victory

GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun governorship election.

In a statement on Sunday in Benin, the governor said the people chose PDP’s values of equity, unity and progress.

According to him, I congratulate Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

“The people of Osun have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to tackle the nation’s challenges.

Obaseki said: “We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the electoral reforms which started in the Sept. 19, 2020 Edo governorship election.

“These reforms have ensured a peaceful, fair and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.

“As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win,” he said. ( NAN)

KN