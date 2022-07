GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in the polling unit of his deputy Benedict Alabi.

The APC candidate polled 206 votes to defeat his PDP opponent Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who polled 184 votes.

The Unit 7, Ward 6 polling unit, which is located at Baptist Primary School, Sango area, Ikire, had 796 total registered voters.

But 410 persons voted. Below is the full result:

ADP – 10

APC – 206

PDP – 184

LP – 1

SDP – 1

YPP – 1

Voided – 5

-The Nation

KN