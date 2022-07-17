Osun election confirms votes still count – IPAC

THE Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State, says the outcome of Saturday’s Osun governorship election is a confirmation that votes still count in Nigeria’s electoral system.

The IPAC Chairman in the state, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, while reacting to INEC’s conduct and outcome of the governorship election won by an opposition party.

“The election is a clear indication and confirmation that our votes count and there is no power or government that cannot be unseated.

“I urge Nigerians to see election and democracy as part of determinant of our destiny and do the needful to be part of electing good leaders that will fix this nation and make us rise again,” Mobolaji said.

On the challenges of vote buying in elections, the IPAC chairman said: “we can overcome the nemesis of vote buying and apathy if we are actually ready to do it.”

According to him, IPAC will not relent in its efforts to sensitise and educate people that democracy and election is the affair of everyone.

“We must work hard to fix this nation through credible elections and good leadership,” Mobolaji said.

NAN reports that the PDP candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, defeated the incumbent Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to emerge winner of the election.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

The PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13. (NAN)

KN