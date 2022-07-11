Osun election: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles

Hits: 3

THE Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the deployment of 1,500 personnel and 35 vehicles for the July 16 Osun governorship election.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, the Corps’ Public Education Officer (CPEO), made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the deployment became necessary as part of preparations toward ensuring a hitch free conduct of the forthcoming election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He directed operatives of the corps drafted for the election to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

This, Oyeyemi said, included the INEC and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

“To ensure that the corps plays effective role in the elections, 1500 personnel of the corps have been deployed.

“A total of 35 vehicles, including tow trucks and ambulances, to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election too have been put in place,” the corps marshal said.

He said that the operatives drafted to cover the election had equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads.

The corps marshal urged the corps operatives to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies and maintain orderliness at the polling centres.

Oyeyemi, however, warned the deployed personnel to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, as well as to avoid any situation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates during the exercise.

He urged the electorates in the state to comply with all regulations, including the restriction of vehicular movement order that would be announced, and wished them a peaceful, free and fair election. (NAN)

