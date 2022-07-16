Osun election: I have worked very hard, I should win – Oyetola

OSUN State Governor, on Saturday, said having worked very hard for over three years, he should win the governorship election as officials begin counting the votes.

He stated this shortly after casting his vote at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area.

He commended security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for doing what he described as a good job.

Oyetola, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for the election, described the process as peaceful.

“I worked very hard, I believe I should win the election,” the APC candidate said. “I believe I have worked very hard in the first three years and seven months, I have done very well in all areas. I don’t have to start to enumerate.

“People have actually reposed a lot of confidence in this administration, they want continuity. In any case, I do not take that for granted. I went to all the local government areas and one area office campaigning.

Though 15 political parties participated in the election, the top contenders are Governor Oyetola and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

They both met at the 2018 governorship election and are meeting again for the second time to test their popularity.

Oyetola polled 255,505 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who scored a total of 255,023 votes.

Although Adeleke had led Oyetola with 353 votes at the end of the first round of ballots, after the rerun, Oyetola won with 482 votes.

-CHannels

KN