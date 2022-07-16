Osun Election: NYSC D-G warns Corps members against malpractice 

THE Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has warned corps members on election duties in the Osun Gubernatorial Election to strictly abide by the electoral laws.

This was made known in a statement by the schemes Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Fadah issued the warning in Osogbo while addressing the corps members who have undergone training as ad hoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also stated that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

The statement added that Fadah also urged them to remain neutral while performing their election duties with diligence as good ambassadors of the NYSC.

“Your colleagues did it successfully in Ekiti and l believe you will also do us proud here in Osun state.

“Avoid sharp practices, avoid taking gratifications, don’t take sides, play according to the rules of the game and be security conscious,” he said.

According to the statement, Fadah also visited security agencies in the state to seek for security of the corps members on election duties.

It added that at the Army Engineer Construction and Command (ECC) in Ede, Fadah commended the cordial relationship between NYSC and the military command.

The Commander, Brig.-Gen. Suleman applauded the director-general for finding time to check on the corps members on election duties.

“We will continue to partner with you to ensure the safety of all corps members during and after the election,” he said.

Also at the State Police Headquarters in Osogbo, the Coordinating Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for Osun Election, Mr Johnson Kokumo, assured maximum security for the corps members.

He commended the management of the scheme for mentoring corps members for national assignments.

He said, “Corps members are our children and our priority. We will not relent in our efforts towards ensuring their safety.”

Also, the Osun State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Bankole Alade, while hosting Fadah in his office, assured of a stronger synergy with NYSC.

He added that the DSS would continue to do the needful to protect corps members during and after the elections including all the corps lodges within the state.

Also, the Deputy Controller General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Mungadi Danladi, described corps members as invaluable assets in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

He promised the readiness of the NSCDC for corps members’ safety across the state. (NAN)

KN