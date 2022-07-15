THE Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has called on police officers deployed for the July 16 governorship election in Osun to be professional and avoid partisan tendencies.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Smith enjoined the police officers deployed for the elections to consolidate on the achievements recorded during the recently held Ekiti governorship election that was widely adjudged to be free and fair.

He called for greater commitment to make Osun election a signpost for brighter election policing, especially as the nation counted down to the 2023 general elections.

The PSC chairman urged members of staff of the commission, deployed to monitor the conduct of police officers to maintain high level of commitment.

He said the commission would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting during the assignment.

Smith said the commission could be reached on 08055606514, 08033345362 and 07037158656 for report of any infraction or commendation for exemplary conduct of police officers during the election.

He said the commission had dispatched its personnel to monitor the conduct of police officers during the election in the 30 Local Government Areas of the state.

Smith said the commission’s personnel would also be at the Situation Room of the Civil Society Organisations and the Security Control Room at the Police Command Headquarters in the state. (NAN)

A.I