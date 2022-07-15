Osun Gov’ship: PDP, APC trade tackles over ‘plot’ to kidnap party leaders

THE Osun State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday traded words over alleged plot by security operatives to arrest prominent leaders of the opposition party ahead of Saturday’s poll.

PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Committee Chairman in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, claimed that notable members of the party have been pencilled down for arrest by security operatives while others are to be abducted by political thugs to give undue advantage to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the governorship poll.

He listed those targeted for either arrest or abduction to include Hon Sunday Bisi, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Hon Clement Akanni, Hon Sanya Omirin, Barr Kolapo Alimi, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye and Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa among others.

“Osun PDP wishes to advise the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state to resist the evil offer from the APC no matter how enticing.

“This advice became imperative as many of the names submitted to them for harassment are respected community leaders, who are historical leaders and are emotionally attached to their various communities.

“Arresting these noble men at gunpoint for political conveniences of the APC is tantamount to stepping on the tail of a vigilant cobra who is encircled by its grown siblings.

“The state may not have good stories to tell afterwards, but we believe the police have a choice to avoid the professional pitfall,” he said.

However, Ismail Omipida, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, said the government and APC have no hand in the predicament of the PDP.

He said it is on record that prominent leaders of the PDP encouraged their members to use dangerous weapons, including guns and cutlasses, against members of the APC.

“They are pre-empting the consequences of their actions. It is on record that two PDP leaders asked their members to attack APC supporters during the poll. One of them even boasted that he was an expert at handling guns.

“We raised alarm and asked the police to do their job. I don’t know if they have invited them, but we don’t have a hand in any arrest,” he said.

-Daily Trust

