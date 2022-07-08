Osun: PDP’s chances brighter, defectors won’t affect party’s fortune — Chieftain

Hits: 9

Mr Tajudeen Adeyemi, former Majority Leader, Osun House of Assembly.

TAJUDEEN Adeyemi, a PDP Chieftain in Osun and former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, on Friday described the party’s chances as brighter in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

Adeyemi, who is the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Ifelodun Constituency and a member of the campaign committee of Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the PDP Governorship Candidate in Osun, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to Adeyemi, the defection of some PDP members to the APC will not affect the fortune of the party.

“The chance of PDP is very bright, in fact, brighter than ever before, since we (PDP) left power in 2010.

“This is the brightest opportunity that we have. This can be attributed to the popularity of our governorship candidate,” he said.

Adeyemi noted that people’s reception of Adeleke in every nook and cranny of the state had been massive and promising, saying the PDP candidate would defeat the incumbent Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of APC.

He said that people were excited to receive the party and its candidate everywhere the campaign train moved to.

Adeyemi added, “We could see the excitement on the faces of the ordinary people in Osun every we went.

“They were happy to receive our candidate and they poured out their minds on what they wanted and our candidate made promises to them.”

He said that Adeleke was out among other things to reform and restore the glory of local government administration so as to serve and alleviate the suffering of the people at the grassroots.

Adeyemi noted that Adeleke had resolved to grant financial autonomy to local governments, saying the government that is regarded as closest to the people has been crippled in the state.

“The state of local government administration in the state has been affecting the economy of the people and the psyche of workers at that level.

“Our candidate has said that as soon as he gets into power, he will reverse the situation and make sure that the glory of the local government is restored to allow the local government serve the purpose for its creation.

“Our party has a lot of plan to pull people out of poverty either they are farmers, artisans, traders, professionals, young and old. Adeleke knows how to alleviate people’s poverty.

“He (Adeleke) has policies already highlighted to reduce the suffering and plights of the people, create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and renew infrastructure,” the chieftain said.

On the defection of some chieftains of the party to the ruling APC, Adeyemi said that the defectors were inconsequential and could not swing votes in elections.

Adeyemi added that the defection into APC and current position of a former Deputy Governor of the state, Iyiola Omisore, in the ruling party, would not also affect the fortune of PDP.

He said that Omisore’s alignment with APC was a plus for PDP as many party followers that moved with him into SDP had returned to PDP when he pitched tent with APC. (NAN)

