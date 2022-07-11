Over 15 countries arrive for African Track Cycling Championship￼

Hits: 3

OVER 15 countries have arrived for the Africa Track Cycling Championship billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome in Abuja from July 14 to 17, 2022, Secretary-General of the Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC), Bashiru Mohammed, disclosed yesterday.

According to Mohammed, the countries are Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Burundi, Ghana, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Benin, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Nigeria.

Mohammed, who is also the technical director of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), said the velodrome of the Abuja Stadium has already become a beehive of activities as the various countries are busy putting finishing touches to their training.

“Many of the countries arrived early, courtesy of CAC’s magnanimity. Most of the countries were sponsored here to make use of the velodrome for training before the competition begins,” he said.

He disclosed that officials are expected to arrive in Abuja tomorrow, adding that there would be a pre-race meeting on July 13, while the competition will be flagged off on July 14, 2022.

Nigeria will be represented at the event by 35 men and women cyclists.

-The Guardian

KN